A brief, but welcome drop in temperatures!

It rained yesterday! It wasn’t an area wide rain and the rain did unfortunately miss out on all of the Central Texas airport collection sites, but showers and thunderstorms west of I-35 brought some of us much needed rainfall. Although you likely missed out on the rain, you’ll still feel the benefit of yesterday’s cold front with a drop in temperatures in the forecast today. We’ve been so hot recently that today’s temperature drop will put our temperatures close to average. Still, we’ll likely end the streak of triple-digit high temperatures today at 29 consecutive days. Morning lows starting out in the mid-to-upper 70s will warm into the mid-to-upper 90s this afternoon! We’ll see a few stray clouds and yeah, there could be some spots that may briefly reach 100°, but today’s weather will be much better than yesterday. Morning lows tomorrow in the upper 60s, one of the coolest mornings since mid-July, will be joined by afternoon highs in the upper 90s.

The heat’s comeback story starts on Thursday with near-record highs as high temperatures warm to around 107°. Thursday’s record high is 106°, so we’re expecting to break that heat record set back in 2006. Highs hover near 105° through next Monday as the heat dome ridge of high pressure builds across the Plains, but it may sneak far enough to the north Tuesday and Wednesday of next week to allow an upper-level trough of low pressure to move into Texas. The trough of low pressure likely won’t be surface based and may not be a closed low, so it’s unlikely for this system to turn into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but it could still bring us some decent rainfall totals. The storm system is by no means guaranteed to move in and could completely dissipate before reaching our area, so next Tuesday and Wednesday’s forecast calls for only a 20% chance of rain with highs near 100°. Should we see rain, our high temperatures will need to be dropped significantly. If the rain misses us entirely, we may need to adjust our temperatures up. Stay tuned y’all and keep those fingers crossed!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures

STREAK STARTED: Monday, July 17th, 2023 29 6th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)

Next: 30 Days (1969) Days in 2023 at/above 100° 42 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with highs 105° or hotter 17 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 43 4th

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)

Next: 44 Days (1912 & 1930) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 58 4th *Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

Next: 61 Days (2012)

Record Streaks that have Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) *Longest streak of lows 80°+ STREAK ENDED: Saturday, August 12th 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934)

-Charts updated on August 14th

