Cecily Aguilar’s ex-husband was fatally shot in Michigan in June

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Keon Devonte Aguilar, 29, the ex-husband of Cecily Aguilar, the woman sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the murder of Vanessa Guillén in 2020, was shot and killed on June 19, KWTX has learned.

According to Michigan Live, Aguilar was fatally shot in his home in the 100 block of Hollis Street in Summit Township. At the time, the sheriff’s office said Keon knew his shooter and may have been shot during a domestic incident.

KWTX sister station WILX reported on June 21 that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office located and released three of the four persons of interest in relation to the fatal shooting.

When Keon was a soldier stationed at what was then known as Fort Hood, he was married to Cecily, who was the only person arrested and convicted in the murder of Guillén.

The couple was separated at the time of the murder, and Cecily was in a relationship with Aaron David Robinson, the man who murdered Guillén. Robinson, who was also stationed at Fort Hood at the time, shot himself dead as he was being approached by police officers off post in the city of Killeen.

Cecily pleaded guilty in November 2022 to helping cover up the murder of Guillén, about a month after Keon filed for divorce. Michigan Live reported the divorce was finalized by a Jackson County judge on Feb. 17, 2023.

According to his obituary, Keon was a 2012 graduate of Jackson High School, where he excelled in the R.O.T.C program. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.

The investigation into his murder is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker in Jackson County, Michigan at 517 768-7931.

