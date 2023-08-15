Advertise
Central Texas man accused of breaking into home, brutally beating woman: affidavits

The man attempted to sexually assault the victim: affidavit
Brett Anthony Miller
Brett Anthony Miller(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Brett Anthony Miller, 34, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault-family violence-strangulation, and burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a sexual assault after he brutally beat a woman in Lorena, arrest affidavits state.

Police officers met with the victim at a local hospital on Aug. 12 and the woman initially refused to provide information because she feared retaliation.

The victim eventually told the officers that Miller attacked her at her home, then attempted to sexually assault her, the affidavits state.

The woman said Miller punched her in the face repeatedly, placed his hands around her neck, and choked her until she had trouble breathing, the documents state.

Miller then dragged the victim to a bedroom, where he attempted to have the victim perform a sex act “but could not finish the act,” police said.

Miller, police wrote in the affidavit, then placed a knife to the woman’s neck and threatened to kill her.

The woman pleaded for her life and asked Miller to spare her life because she did not want to leave her children alone.

Miller was taken into custody and booked into the McLennan County Jail on bonds totaling $1.4 million.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

