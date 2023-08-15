Central Texas middle school begins the year with major renovations, completing district’s 2019 bond project

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - As Midway ISD students begin the school year Tuesday, Midway Middle School students will be walking into a completely renovated campus, marking the completion of the district’s 2019 bond project to build, renovate and advance schools across the district.

“We get to have a normal school year where all our students are inside the walls of this building, and it’s newly renovated for our students to experience,” Midway Middle School Principal Jay Fischer said. “Just really excited that they get to be here and experience the new building as it opens.”

The renovated middle school features additional classrooms to create room for the district’s growth. Other classrooms were also completely redone, featuring new desks, white boards, electronics and cabinets.

The middle school also now has collaboration spaces, which are open spaces that allow group activities and learning.

The district also took the opportunity to advance the safety of Midway Middle with the most up-to-date features, including new locks, new bullet resistant glass and new public announcement system.

Fischer said the cafeteria was a big transformation as it used to be around 6 levels, and, now, it is more open and modern with three levels and new lighting.

The school, which was built in the 1970s as a high school, had hallways filled with lockers. As the district shifts to more accessible materials to learn with, most of the lockers were taken out of the halls, creating a more open look. However, there are a few blue lockers in the halls for those that need it.

Classrooms for labs, computer technology, robotics and orchestra are also embedded on the campus.

Fischer said the project took around 18 months. Seventh and eighth graders moved from one side of the campus to the other halfway through the school year to work around construction. Sixth graders went to class in portable buildings outside, switching classes under awnings.

“It’s going to be a whole lot easier on our students, staff, our parents,” he said. “They have been very flexible and understanding throughout the construction, the 18 months of construction, so we are just excited and thrilled that it’s completed.”

Now that Midway Middle School’s renovation is complete, Midway ISD can tie a bow on its 2019 $148 million bond that added new elementary school called Park Hill Elementary, converted River Valley to River Valley Middle School, added the Career and Technical Education facilities at Midway High School as well as converted of Woodgate Intermediate School into Chapel Park Elementary.

This also concluded the district’s plan to shift fifth grade students from its intermediate schools to its elementary schools and sixth grade students from its intermediate schools to its middle schools.

The district said it had leftover funds from the bond project, so it will use those funds to add shading to its schools’ playgrounds throughout the school year.

While it may not have a major renovation or construction project coming up soon, the district may still have an election in November. The Midway ISD Board of Trustees is meeting Tuesday evening to decide if Midway ISD will hold an election that would adjust the tax rates to increase teacher salaries. You can find more information here.

