Downtown Bryan properties vandalized, perpetrator returns to clean it up

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Vandalism was discovered on the streets of historic Downtown Bryan over the weekend with red markings on several buildings and businesses.

Casa Rodriguez was one of the businesses that were hit with graffiti drawn on a drain pipe, the side of the building, by the windows, and on the glass. The perpetrator was caught in the act at the restaurant by surveillance video Saturday morning as well as several other businesses on the same street.

Owner Debbie Rodriguez expressed frustrations with the crime.

“We’re trying to make downtown really nice and for someone to just come and do something like that, it was upsetting. It was very disappointing to see that,” Rodriguez said.

Photos were shared across social media Sunday and on Monday, the person responsible returned to downtown to clean it up.

Rodriguez said he even messaged her and several other business owners Monday morning to apologize and showed how they’re trying to make it right.

“It’s a huge surprise,” Rodriguez said. “He is painting and cleaning up what he did and I think that is pretty standup on his behalf because he was put out there and he was very apologetic about it.”

News Three’s Tyler Hoskins spoke with the man who is taking responsibility for the vandalism, and while he did not want to be on camera, he expressed remorse for doing the vandalism.

The Bryan Police Department said it appears a red marker was used in the acts.

“We do have an increase in law enforcement presence in the downtown area most days, especially weekends now,” said Kole Taylor, Bryan Police Department Public Information Officer. “It was a clear lapse in judgment to do that in the first place, but in this case at least someone apparently has come forward.”

Despite the mess, Rodriguez said she hopes this serves as a reminder to the perpetrator and others about how the community can come together.

At this time Rodriguez said she has no plan to file charges against the man and we’re not aware of any other charges being filed at this time, which is why KBTX agreed not to show his identity. The Bryan Police Department said that it’s at the sole discretion of those business owners affected if they want to file charges.

“When something like this happens, you know we’re going to get to the bottom of it,” Rodriguez said. “Someway, somehow, someone, and that’s what happened. We want to put that out there that we have to take care of what we got. This is our community we live here, we don’t want this to happen.”

“While they came forward in this case and admitted their mistake, they can still be held liable in the criminal aspect,” Officer Taylor said.

