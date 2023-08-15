Dozens of children begin school year with new shoes, outfits thanks to the effort of a McLennan County detective

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - More than a hundred kids across a dozen local districts are starting the school year in a new outfit or with a new pair of shoes thanks to an effort by a local detective that ended up sparking donations from, not only Central Texas, but across the country.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci says around $13,000 was donated after news spread of his mission to help area kids feel their best on the first day back from summer.

“I’m really thrilled to say that people from all over the country helped out,” Scaramucci said. “We had, literally, from west coast to east coast donations coming in.”

The detective, known nationwide for his work in combatting human-trafficking, said he decided to focus on helping students after taking his own teenaged son back-to-school shopping and realizing how much more expensive everything is.

“I shopped with my kid earlier and it was expensive and ridiculous,” Scaramucci said. “My life is modest at best, but I’m also blessed.”

Scaramucci went to Facebook and made a post asking those struggling to reach out so he could help purchase a first day outfit for any kid whose family couldn’t afford it.

“Reach out to me. No questions, no judgement, no one will ever even know who,” he wrote. “Our kids deserve to go to school their first day with new shoes and an outfit that makes them feel amazing.”

In just a few hours, 50 families were requesting help and the number continued to grow.

The detective began asking for donations on his social media page in hopes of turning no one away.

Money began pouring in from near and far, allowing Scaramucci to purchase mostly $100 gift cards for each family.

He said making the deliveries and seeing the impact made by the gifts brought him to tears.

“The last two weeks I’ve probably shed more tears and got more hugs than I have in a long time,” he said. “Watching some of these kids that I did come into contact with, just the excitement on their faces and even some of the photographs that I’ve got with kiddos with their new school clothes and getting ready for their school year.”

Some families received more than the $100 depending on their needs, like one family who recently lost everything in a fire.

The funds were also used to purchase pencils with encouraging words engraved on them to every kid in the China Spring district.

Scaramucci said he’s thankful so many people pitched in to help and plans for this to be just the beginning of a new tradition.

“It’s something we are going to continue to do in the future,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.