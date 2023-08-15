Advertise
Facebook Marketplace exchange goes wrong

A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a...
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -A transaction set up through Facebook Marketplace ends with a Durant woman being dragged by a car.

According to Oklahoma court documents, last month a Durant Cardinal Glass employee met up with a man to exchange electronics. The employee had

Asani Lewis of Norman meet her in the business’s parking lot late in the night.

They connected on Facebook Marketplace.

The deal? She would exchange her Nintendo Switch for a laptop.

But she told police the laptop Lewis brought wasn’t the one he showed her online.

When she spoke up, Lewis allegedly got into his pickup truck with both items.

She tried to reach into the vehicle to retrieve her electronic, but Lewis began to back up and she said she was dragged before hitting the pavement.

“If the transaction does go wrong and somebody, for some instance wants to run with your item, take it into account, how much does it really cost and is it really worth your safety?” asked Durant Sgt. Nick Spencer.

Spencer gave tips on how to stay safe next time we meet up with someone for a purchase or a sale.

“For pickup is meet in a public place, such as a library, a police department, or even a place that’s designated for pickup,” Spencer added.

If you can meet in the daytime and have a friend or family with you.

“For payment, use either cash, Cash App or Venmo, PayPal,” Spencer said.

And if things go south, be alert, “try to get the vehicle description, direction of travel, and a tag number, if possible,” Spencer added.

But he doesn’t want this situation to discourage sellers or buyers, “don’t be afraid, these transactions they do happen every day, do your research on who you’re talking with on the other side,” Spencer said.

An arrest warrant for Lewis has been issued for assault with a dangerous weapon.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

