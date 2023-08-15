Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

First day of school at South Bosque Elementary pushed back to Wednesday due to broken water main

South Bosque Elementary
South Bosque Elementary(South Bosque Elementary)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school at South Bosque Elementary has been pushed back one day after a water main broke on Monday, Principal Sheri Burns said in a message to parents.

The school will share an update on Tuesday and hopes to begin the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“This is not the back to school message we ever expected to send. Unfortunately, the first day of this school year will be delayed,” Burns said.

According to the principal, a water main broke on Monday “due to severe drought conditions and shifting soil.”

“Emergency repair attempts have been unsuccessful,” the principal further said, “Emergency crews will still need the duration of the night tonight (Monday) and the day tomorrow (Tuesday) to make extensive repairs.”

Burns said this is not the way her school wanted to start off the year, and asked parents for patience as crews work to restore water service.

“We apologize for all inconveniences and disappointments. We feel it too! Please help us shift the start of the school year and still make it a great one,” Burns said.

As KWTX reported last week, the extreme heat is causing the soil to crack and impacting foundations, resulting in some area homes cracking.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Tammy Blankenship Harlan (left) is charged in the hit-and-run death of David Grotberg. (Jail...
Trial of ex-Waco educator charged in hit-and-run death of Baylor student postponed

Latest News

2-A-DAYS: Wortham projected to be “biggest sleeper team” in 2-A football
2-A-DAYS: Teague returning from breakout year with high expectations
2-A-DAYS: Waco High Lions continuing to develop crop of talent
2-A-DAYS: “We’re gonna do what we do”: Mart is hungry after upset in title game