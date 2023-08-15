First day of school at South Bosque Elementary pushed back to Wednesday due to broken water main

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The first day of school at South Bosque Elementary has been pushed back one day after a water main broke on Monday, Principal Sheri Burns said in a message to parents.

The school will share an update on Tuesday and hopes to begin the school year on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

“This is not the back to school message we ever expected to send. Unfortunately, the first day of this school year will be delayed,” Burns said.

According to the principal, a water main broke on Monday “due to severe drought conditions and shifting soil.”

“Emergency repair attempts have been unsuccessful,” the principal further said, “Emergency crews will still need the duration of the night tonight (Monday) and the day tomorrow (Tuesday) to make extensive repairs.”

Burns said this is not the way her school wanted to start off the year, and asked parents for patience as crews work to restore water service.

“We apologize for all inconveniences and disappointments. We feel it too! Please help us shift the start of the school year and still make it a great one,” Burns said.

As KWTX reported last week, the extreme heat is causing the soil to crack and impacting foundations, resulting in some area homes cracking.

