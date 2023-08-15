Advertise
Retail sales rise 0.7% in July from June as inflation continues to ease

File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday,...
File - A clearance sale sign is displayed at a retail store in Downers Grove, Ill., Wednesday, April 12, 2023.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans increased their spending last month as inflation continued to ease on eggs, electronics and other items, and the job market remains healthy.

Retail sales rose a better-than-expected 0.7% in July from June. The gain followed a revised 0.3% gain the previous month, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.

Excluding autos and gas, sales rose a solid 1%.

A majority of U.S. adults say they believe the economy is in poor shape. (CNN, WLKY, POOL, @POTUS, THE WHITE HOUSE)

Sales at a number of different outlets increased. Department stores posted a 0.9% increase, while clothing and accessories stores had a 1% gain. At restaurants, sales rose 1.4%. while online sales rose 1.9%. But furniture and home furnishings stores and electronics stores remained weak, registering declines.

The uptick reflects the economy’s resiliency despite a still challenging economic environment of still high prices and higher interest rates that make borrowing on credit cards and getting a mortgage for a home more expensive. Yet spending has been volatile this year after surging nearly 3% in January. Sales tumbled in February and March before recovering in April and May.

The report comes as inflation has cooled but not enough to meet the Federal Reserve’s target rate.

