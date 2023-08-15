Advertise
School officials: Student found with airsoft gun at Bryan Middle School

By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Davila Middle School student was found with a toy airsoft gun on campus Monday.

In a voicemail to parents, Principal Sara Rueda said a student reported seeing it on campus and reported it.

School officials say even though it was a toy with the orange marker indicating that it was not a real gun, they take these matters seriously.

The voicemail went on to say Monday’s incident highlights Bryan ISD’s commitment to communicating with parents. They also say they are thankful that the student reported the incident.

“Our safety and security remain our top priority here at school. In addition to informing an adult, we encourage our students and families to report any safety concerns immediately through our Abuse Safe App. In light of this occurrence, we must reiterate how important it’s to leave any recreational items such as Airsoft guns at home,” the voicemail stated.

The voicemail did not indicate if the police were notified or if the student received any disciplinary action.

