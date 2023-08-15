Todd Interests rejects final offer for Fairfield Lake State Park land, water rights

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Todd Interests, a Dallas-based firm, on Tuesday announced it rejected the final offer submitted by the Texas Park and Wildlife Department to purchase the former Fairfield State Park, additional land, and separate water rights.

Todd Interests reportedly purchased the property for $110.5 million, and retained the services of the Carrington Coleman law firm after the state announced it would move to acquire the property via eminent domain.

“Not only was the (final) offer below what we paid for, and have already put into the property, and hundreds of millions below fair market value, it was accompanied by an $85 million appraisal that we are told will be the offered amount in condemnation proceedings,” said Shawn Todd, of Todd Interests.

According to Todd, TPWD Chairman Arch Aplin hired an outside law firm to represent TPWD in the initial proceedings. Todd also revealed the state is now alleging that the fish in Fairfield State Park are potentially contaminated with toxic materials produced from the former coal-fired power plant.

TPWD, according to Todd, is also claiming historical sites were recently discovered in the property. “Sadly, these statements and actions are consistent and a part of the continued false narrative created by TPWD and its leadership designed to artificially drive down the value of our property,” Todd said.

Todd Interests said TPWD doesn’t have the money to purchase the real estate development and compensate for damages. The firm said Aplin has been aware for months of the $238 million “appraised value of the water rights alone.”

“The only money TPWD has to purchase the property for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 is a total of $15 million,” Todd said, “And that is solely to purchase from willing sellers, which we are not.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.