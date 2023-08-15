Two Killeen ISD schools under new leadership

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Killeen schools have new leadership as the new school year begins for Killeen Independent School District.

Stephani Grisham, who is currently a District Instructional Specialist, is the new principal of Timber Ridge Elementary.

Grisham has served the Killeen ISD Community for 18 years and started her career as a teacher at Clarke and Haynes Elementary. She transitioned to a Campus Instructional Specialist in 2015 before transitioning to Assistant Principal at Hay Branch Elementary School. In 2019, she moved to Learning Services to support campuses as a District Instructional Specialist.

Grisham has a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from the University of Arkansas, a Master of Education from Texas A&M and is currently in the Doctor of Education program at Abilene Christian University.

Phylicia Miner, who is currently an assistant principal at Venable Village Elementary, is the new principal of Cedar Valley Elementary.

Miner started her educational career journey as an Instructional Aide and then an elementary teacher at Venable Village. During the eight years on campus, she worked to bridge the gap in learning for various special populations. In 2017, she left the classroom to become a District Instructional Coach and transitioned to a Campus Instructional Specialist for Bellaire Elementary School in 2019. She also served as a Summer School Director for 2022 and 2023.

Miner achieved her bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Prairie View A&M University and holds a Master of Education from Concordia University in Austin, Texas.

