Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Two Killeen ISD schools under new leadership

(Left to right) Stephani Grisham and Phylicia Miner
(Left to right) Stephani Grisham and Phylicia Miner(Killeen ISD)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Killeen schools have new leadership as the new school year begins for Killeen Independent School District.

Stephani Grisham, who is currently a District Instructional Specialist, is the new principal of Timber Ridge Elementary.

Grisham has served the Killeen ISD Community for 18 years and started her career as a teacher at Clarke and Haynes Elementary. She transitioned to a Campus Instructional Specialist in 2015 before transitioning to Assistant Principal at Hay Branch Elementary School. In 2019, she moved to Learning Services to support campuses as a District Instructional Specialist.

Grisham has a Bachelor of Science in Early Childhood Education from the University of Arkansas, a Master of Education from Texas A&M and is currently in the Doctor of Education program at Abilene Christian University.

Phylicia Miner, who is currently an assistant principal at Venable Village Elementary, is the new principal of Cedar Valley Elementary.

Miner started her educational career journey as an Instructional Aide and then an elementary teacher at Venable Village. During the eight years on campus, she worked to bridge the gap in learning for various special populations. In 2017, she left the classroom to become a District Instructional Coach and transitioned to a Campus Instructional Specialist for Bellaire Elementary School in 2019. She also served as a Summer School Director for 2022 and 2023.

Miner achieved her bachelor’s degree in management information systems from Prairie View A&M University and holds a Master of Education from Concordia University in Austin, Texas.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months

Latest News

WFD Engineer Steve Kroll
Waco Fire Department mourning loss of beloved engineer
Todd Interests reportedly purchased the property for $110.5 million, and has retained the...
Todd Interests rejects final offer for Fairfield Lake State Park land, water rights
South Bosque Elementary
Water service restored at South Bosque Elementary, classes expected to begin Wednesday
2-A-DAYS: Rosebud-Lott digging deep this year to contend for a playoff spot