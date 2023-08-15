Advertise
Waco Fire Department mourning loss of beloved engineer

WFD Engineer Steve Kroll
WFD Engineer Steve Kroll(Waco Fire Department)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Aug. 15 announced the passing of WFD Engineer Steve Kroll.

“It’s with heavy hearts that the @WacoTXFire announces the passing of Engineer Steve Kroll,” the department wrote in a social media post.

“Steve had been bravely battling cancer for well over a year and was, and still is, an inspiration to us all,” the department further wrote.

“We will miss him greatly. Please keep Steve’s family in your thoughts.”

