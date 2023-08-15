Waco Fire Department mourning loss of beloved engineer

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department on Aug. 15 announced the passing of WFD Engineer Steve Kroll.

“It’s with heavy hearts that the @WacoTXFire announces the passing of Engineer Steve Kroll,” the department wrote in a social media post.

“Steve had been bravely battling cancer for well over a year and was, and still is, an inspiration to us all,” the department further wrote.

“We will miss him greatly. Please keep Steve’s family in your thoughts.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.