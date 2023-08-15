Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Water service restored at South Bosque Elementary, classes expected to begin Wednesday

South Bosque Elementary
South Bosque Elementary(South Bosque Elementary)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Water service has been restored at South Bosque Elementary after a water main broke on Monday, forcing the school to postpone its first day of school from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Principal Sheri Burns said they are still monitoring for adequate water pressure and flow.

Midway ISD in a statement Tuesday:

“We had a campus with a water main break that affected the start of school. Emergency repairs have been underway since yesterday and are being finalized today so the students can start school tomorrow. We have had multiple campuses affected in varying degrees by the drought conditions. Water mains broke at South Bosque (yesterday), Midway Middle (two weeks ago), and irrigation lines at Midway High (today). It’s a stressful game of whack-a-mole, but we are adapting to address the issues as they come up. Teachers are still working on back-to-school preparations and ready to welcome students back with open arms tomorrow”

According to the principal, a water main broke on Monday “due to severe drought conditions and shifting soil.”

As KWTX reported last week, the extreme heat is causing the soil to crack and impacting foundations, resulting in some area homes cracking.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Lorenzo Kennedy (right) and his mother, Jerriod “Jerrica” Carpenter (left)
Mother-son duo charged in gang-related shooting outside Waco convenience store
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months

Latest News

Todd Interests reportedly purchased the property for $110.5 million, and has retained the...
Todd Interests rejects final offer from TPWD for Fairfield State Park
2-A-DAYS: Rosebud-Lott digging deep this year to contend for a playoff spot
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers are continuing to investigate.
Leon County deputies identify Houston man shot by Good Samaritan during attack
Keon Devonte Aguilar, 29, the ex-husband of Cecily Aguilar, was fatally shot in his Michigan...
Cecily Aguilar’s ex-husband was fatally shot in Michigan in June