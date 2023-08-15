Water service restored at South Bosque Elementary, classes expected to begin Wednesday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Water service has been restored at South Bosque Elementary after a water main broke on Monday, forcing the school to postpone its first day of school from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Principal Sheri Burns said they are still monitoring for adequate water pressure and flow.

Midway ISD in a statement Tuesday:

“We had a campus with a water main break that affected the start of school. Emergency repairs have been underway since yesterday and are being finalized today so the students can start school tomorrow. We have had multiple campuses affected in varying degrees by the drought conditions. Water mains broke at South Bosque (yesterday), Midway Middle (two weeks ago), and irrigation lines at Midway High (today). It’s a stressful game of whack-a-mole, but we are adapting to address the issues as they come up. Teachers are still working on back-to-school preparations and ready to welcome students back with open arms tomorrow”

According to the principal, a water main broke on Monday “due to severe drought conditions and shifting soil.”

As KWTX reported last week, the extreme heat is causing the soil to crack and impacting foundations, resulting in some area homes cracking.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.