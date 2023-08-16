Authorities ask Central Texans to be proactive after first case of West Nile Virus confirmed in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday announced the first human case of West Nile Virus reported in Bell County for 2023.

Authorities said the patient is a man, but did not release any more information.

The West Nile Virus is a disease that is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. It can infect humans, birds, horses, mosquitos, along with other animals such as dogs or bats and poultry.

“Generally, humans are at low risk of serious infection and cannot spread (the virus) from human to human,” health officials said, “However, severe viral infections can cause neurologic complications such as encephalitis and/or meningitis.”

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes, and diarrhea.

Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

There is no vaccine or specific treatment for the West Nile Virus in humans.

Here are the best steps citizens can take to help protect themselves and their families:

•DEFEND: Whenever you’re outside, use insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellents and follow instructions.

• DRESS: Wear long, loose, and light-colored clothing when outdoors, especially at dawn and dusk.

• DRAIN: Drain or treat all standing water in and around your home or workplace where mosquitoes could lay eggs.

For more information, visit The Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.