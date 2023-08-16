Advertise
Crossroads High School released early due to gas leak

(Generic graphic of school lockers)
(Generic graphic of school lockers)(MGN)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Crossroads High School released students early Wednesday after a gas leak was detected.

Copperas Cove ISD maintenance staff detected a gas leak outside of Crossroads High School Aug. 16, according to Kurtis Quillin, Copperas Cove ISD Communications officer.

Campus staff evacuated the cafeteria and classrooms in two buildings on the southern part of the campus in order to keep students safe.

“At this time, nobody has been injured or fallen ill. All gas to the campus has been shut off. The Copperas Cove Fire Department, Copperas Cove Police Department and Atmos Energy have responded,” said Quillin.

Students at Crossroads and DAEP have been released for the day, and parents can pick their students up from the campus front office on Avenue E.

Those who whose parents are not able to pick them up or who utilize CCISD transportation have been moved to a safe area to wait.

A timeline for the repair is unclear at this time.

CCISD and Crossroads High School plan to have classes Aug. 17 as scheduled.

