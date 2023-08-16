Hopefully you enjoyed the “cool down” because here comes the HEAT!

I hope you’ve been enjoying the little “cool-down” we’ve been having courtesy of the summer “cold” front that moved in early this week. The front itself brought temperatures back down to around where they should be during the summer on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday were between 97° and 103°, which was just a degree or two warmer compared to Tuesday, but overall felt very much like what summer should. Again, I hope you enjoyed the cool down because we’re expecting the hottest day of summer to quickly arrive on Thursday. Quite a change from the pleasant summer weather we had these last 2 days and back to the extreme heat and overall dangerous conditions. Another heat-dome ridge of high pressure will build across the Central U.S and boost our temperatures right back up for the foreseeable future. Highs are forecast to stay at or above 105° from Thursday through Sunday (at least).

Although the heat significantly cranks back up Thursday - The morning will start off pretty pleasant. Morning lows will be in the low to mid 70s with maybe a few 60s across our northeastern areas too. You’ll want to get out early and enjoy those temperatures because by the afternoon highs will range from 105° to 110° across Central Texas - We’ll likely break the record high of 106°, which was set in 2006 and 1951. If you’re looking forward to the weekend - Sadly the same brutally hot and dry conditions are expected to continue as the heat dome builds stronger across the Central Plains. We’re forecasting highs to stay at or above 105° Friday through Monday. The heat that’s expected will threaten record highs each day too. The same rain free conditions are here to stay during that time period too. Make sure you remember to practice Fire and Heat Safety!

We’re watching the weather for next week very closely as we could see either the extreme heat continue or the possibility of maybe something tropical moving into Texas and cooling us off and bringing back some much needed rain. There’s still A LOT of uncertainty!! A broad area of low-pressure is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico. The wave likely won’t have enough time to get organized, despite the extremely warm Gulf of Mexico sea surface temperatures, but a quick-lived tropical depression or weak tropical storm isn’t impossible to form. Depending on what this disturbance does will determine Central Texas’ weather by the middle of next week. The ridge of high pressure is going to drive this disturbance. Models are not in good agreement with where the rain and cooler air will be heading, but it’s worth watching for us in Central Texas and doing those rain dances, washing those cars, or whatever else you want to do to help “try” to bring some rain here. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100° 42 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 17 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 46 3rd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)

Next: 47 Days (1918) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 61 Tied 3rd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

Next: 64 Days (1923)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 16th

