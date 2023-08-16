Advertise
The hottest temperatures of the summer are expected tomorrow

Please send complaints somewhere else
By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The consecutive streak of triple-digit high temperatures, a 29 day long streak which is the 5th longest such streak of all time, ended on Tuesday with many spots staying below 100°. We are again expecting to stay just a shade below 100° this afternoon, but it’ll be followed by what should be the hottest day of the summer on Thursday. A BIG heat-dome ridge of high pressure will build across the Central U.S. and that’ll cause our temperatures to stay at or above 105° from Thursday through Sunday (at least). We’re staring down the hottest temperatures of summer tomorrow, but today will be another pleasant day of weather with morning lows in the upper 60s and low 70s warming into the upper 90s late this afternoon. The heat dome settles tomorrow and boosts highs to near 108°, likely breaking the record of 106° set in 2006. We’re expecting a high of 107° on Friday, 105° Saturday, and 107° on Sunday as the heat dome settles with near-record highs expected both Saturday and Sunday. We’re just at about a coin-flip for next week’s weather as we could either continue to see extreme heat or we could potentially see some much needed tropical rains.

The tropics are starting to heat up basin-wide. The National Hurricane Center is watching two waves coming off of Africa with about a 30% to 40% chance of development over the next 7 days, but there’s also a tropical wave that’ll move across the Gulf of Mexico next week that bears watching. The wave likely won’t have enough time to get organized, despite the extremely warm Gulf of Mexico sea surface temperatures, but a quick-lived tropical depression or weak tropical storm isn’t impossible to form. This wave, and whatever it may or may not be, is going to be the driver of Central Texas’ weather next week. Some forecast models are taking the wave westward hugging the Gulf Coast and moving into Central and North Texas mid-week, but other forecast models and the National Hurricane Center believe the wave will be pushed farther south by the ridge of high pressure bringing the best rain chances to South Texas. It’s far too early for specifics on this system, but we’re hoping for a more northerly track since that could bring us a multi-inch rain event! However, for now, the more southerly track looks likely so highs are expected to drop a bit mid-week, close to 100°, with rain chances staying near 20%. If the wave moves closer to us, expect a notable temperature drop and a notable jump up in rain chances. Fingers crossed!

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 at/above 100°42*not currently in top 10 but on pace*Spot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 50 days (1925)
Days in 2023 with highs 105° or hotter172ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Longest streak of days without ANY precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023		453th
*Streak is Ongoing		Spot 1: 49 days
(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)
Next: 47 Days (1918)
Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023604th *Streak is OngoingSpot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Next: 61 Days (2012)
Record Streaks that have EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
*Longest streak of lows 80°+ STREAK ENDED: Saturday, August 12th124thSpot 1: 15 days (1934)
Longest streak of 100°+ high temperatures STREAK STARTED: July 17th-Aug 14th295thSpot 1: 44 days (Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)

-Charts updated on August 14th

