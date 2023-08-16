Houston police: Suspect robs autistic man outside Houston convenience store

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect involved with an aggravated robbery.

On July 17, 2023, at around 7:15 p.m., the victim was standing outside a convenience store in the 4800 block of Martin Luther Boulevard.

The victim, who says he is autistic, was approached by an unknown man who demanded his backpack.

Police say the suspect then punched the victim in the face multiple times, stole his backpack and pulled out a handgun.

After this, the victim ran inside the convenience store and the store employee locked the door and called the police.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot 6 inch to 6-foot-tall Black man who weighs 180 to 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light green shirt and short.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper of Houston at 713-222-8477. People can also submit a tip online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

