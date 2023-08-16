Advertise
Judge: No bond reduction for man accused of shooting law enforcement officers

Joshua Herrin is charged with shooting a Bryan police officer and Brazos County deputy in late December.
Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing a slew of charges and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.
Joshua Ryan Herrin is facing a slew of charges and remains jailed on a $2 million bond.(Courtesy Photo)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The man accused of shooting a police officer and a deputy during a 12-hour crime spree last year has been denied a request for a bond reduction, KBTX has confirmed.

Joshua Ryan Herrin, 45, of Bryan remains locked up at the Brazos County Detention Center on a long list of charges with bonds totaling $5.7 million.

361st District Court Judge David Hilburn on Wednesday denied Herrin’s request to have his bond lowered.

Herrin is charged with the Dec. 29 shooting of a Bryan police officer during a traffic stop near Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue. After the shooting, police say Herrin stole the officer’s patrol car and drove it to another part of the city, where he broke into an auto body shop and stole another vehicle and firearm.

Hours later, Herrin shot a Brazos County deputy during a high-speed pursuit in the Benchley area of Robertson County.

Herrin was shot in the head by law enforcement during a 3-hour manhunt and remained in the hospital until Jan. 11.

Jake Spiegelhaur, Herrin’s defense attorney, tells KBTX there was also a discussion on Wednesday in court on possible dates for a trial.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

