Jurors listen to recordings of Waco Attorney Seth Sutton allegedly plotting to kill fellow attorney charged with sexual abuse

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Jurors in Waco attorney Seth Sutton’s murder-for-hire trial heard recordings made by an undercover officer Tuesday in which Sutton, his late co-defendant and the officer can be heard plotting the death of attorney Marcus Beaudin.

Sutton, 48, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on first-degree felony criminal solicitation of capital murder charges.

Prosecutors with the state attorney general’s office told jurors in opening statements that Sutton wanted Beaudin dead because Beaudin is charged with sexually abusing one of Sutton’s female family members.

The officer, a 19-year Waco police veteran and former Marine, infiltrated Sutton’s Red Mouse Cult motorcycle club and spent much of Tuesday morning, and all of Tuesday afternoon, on the witness stand. KWTX is calling him Payne and not identifying him by his real name because of his undercover work. However, his name and photos are being used in court this week.

Payne testified about how he first got involved with the motorcycle club after meeting another Red Mouse member by chance at a barber shop while getting his beard trimmed.

He said he wanted to infiltrate the group because he worked in the local Texas Anti-gang Unit and investigated white supremacist groups and outlaw motorcycle gangs.

Payne said he thought getting involved with Sutton’s local motorcycle club, which he said was not an outlaw gang, could provide valuable intelligence about 1 percenter groups such as the Bandidos and Monguls.

That was before Sutton, known as “Hollywood” as president of the motorcycle club, approached him about killing Beaudin, Payne testified Tuesday.

Waco Attorney Seth Sutton in court during his trial. (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

That’s when his investigation, which his supervisors had tried to suspend on three different occasions, took a “hard turn to the right,” Payne said.

Despite orders to terminate the undercover operation, known as “Operation Mickey Mouse,” Payne said he defied his supervisors’ orders and kept the investigation alive on his own because of the seriousness of the situation.

Sutton’s attorney, Clint Broden, told jurors in his opening statements that Sutton fell victim to an overzealous, “rogue” cop who entrapped Sutton through his insistence that Beaudin needed to die. The officer had an agenda to make a case because he knew he was in trouble for defying department directives, Broden charged.

Payne testified that as the discussion of killing Beaudin progressed, Sutton suggested that they bring Beaudin’s ex-wife, Chelsea Tijerina, into the scheme because she knew the layout of Beaudin’s house and other personal information about him.

Tijerina was charged as Sutton’s co-defendant in the plot. However, she was killed in a motorcycle accident in Hays County about a year after her arrest.

Chelsea Tijerina and Waco attorney Seth Andrew Sutton were arrested in May 2020 on warrants charging solicitation of capital murder and were later indicted in August 2020 for criminal solicitation. Tijerina was later killed in a motorcycle wreck. (McLennan County Sheriff's Office)

Payne said he rode motorcycles with Jerry Dyer, a Red Mouse Cult member, after meeting him at the barber shop, and Dyer suggested he would be a good fit to join Sutton’s motorcycle club. Payne said he was worried that Sutton might recognize him from being around the courthouse, but Sutton didn’t seem to know him.

In May 2020, a few days before Payne was going to be made a full patch member of the motorcycle club, his Waco police supervisors suspended the operation, saying it was too costly, too complicated during COVID and took risky.

Payne said he decided to defy those orders, going to club functions on his own. That was before Sutton confided in him about the troubles his family member was having after her outcry that Beaudin had molested her when she was 14 and Sutton talked of killing him.

Attorney Marcus Daniel Beaudin (McLennan County Sheriff's Office)

He said he defied the orders because it would look “shady” if he pulled out of the group abruptly and it would negate any chance of reviving the investigation later.

Sutton came up with three plans to kill Beaudin, Payne testified. Plan A involved befriending Beaudin again, getting him so drunk that he would pass out and then killing him with his own gun, the officer said. Plan B called for Sutton to ambush Beaudin while he traveled on a desolate West Texas highway and make it look like road rage.

Plan C, according to Payne, was Sutton and his wife would invite Beaudin to come over for a sexual encounter and Sutton would shoot Beaudin and claim he was raping Sutton’s wife.

After telling his supervisors what Sutton had proposed, knowing he would get busted by his supervisors for not following orders, Payne returned to his undercover role within the motorcycle club, with the new focus targeting Sutton.

Assistant Attorney General Pat Sloane played secret recordings Payne made while discussing the murder-for-hire scheme with Sutton, and later, Tijerina.

Payne said if Sutton had merely said he was just blowing off steam and didn’t actually want to kill Beaudin, that would have ended his investigation. That didn’t happen, he said, adding Sutton and Tijerina became more focused on the scheme.

At one point, Payne asked Tijerina if she was okay with killing her ex-husband, who also is charged with abusing one of Beaudin’s own family members. Tijerina can be heard on the recording saying, “I think this needs to happen.”

Payne said he would be happy to kill Beaudin for the pair, and Sutton said he wanted a few days to think it over and to talk to his family member to see how motivated she was to participate in Beaudin’s trial.

Waco attorney Seth Sutton in court during his trial (Bradley Vaughn for KWTX)

Sutton said in a recording that he trusts no one more than Payne and Tijerina, likening the trio to Sutton being the motor of a car, Tijerina being the GPS and Payne being the driver.

Sutton can be heard on the recording discussing alibis for him and Tijerina on the night Payne was to kill Beaudin and offering Payne money to get to Florida after the deadly act. Payne said Sutton also gave him $300 to buy an untraceable gun with which to kill Beaudin.

Sutton also suggested that Payne mail his cell phone to Florida so it would appear that is where he was when Beaudin was killed, Payne said.

Broden will cross-examine Payne when the trial resumes Wednesday morning.

