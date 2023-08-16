Lacy Lakeview man accused of fracturing infant’s femur: affidavit

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - William Isaac Turpin, 25, is charged with injury to a child, a first degree felony, after he fractured the femur of his 4-month-old child, a criminal complaint states.

The infant was injured on April 6 at a residence in the 200 block of North Oak Drive in Lacy Lakeview, the court document states.

Police wrote in the complaint that the child “sustained bilateral, spiral femur fractures.”

An investigation by Child Protective Services, and interviews with the parents at Child Protective Court, revealed the infant was fine and was not in distress “until under the sole care, custody, and control of the father,” the complaint states.

“The child is reported to have become distressed,” police wrote in the complaint, adding the child was “scream-crying” in an unusual way.

This indicted the infant “had been injured during this time frame,” police claim.

Police arrested Turpin on Aug. 16. Online jail records show he is being held on a $20,000 bond.

