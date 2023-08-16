Lampasas moves to Stage 4 in drought response

LAMPASAS, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Lampasas has announced it will move to a Stage 4 Drought Response, meaning critical water shortage conditions Aug. 15.

The city stated,” Due to the reservoir level at Stillhouse Hollow Reservoir, we ask citizens to increase conservation measures of our most precious natural resource, water.”

All requirements of Stage 3 shall remain in effect during Stage 4 except:

a) Irrigation of landscaped areas shall be limited to Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number, and Tuesdays for customers with a street address ending in an odd number irrigation of landscaped areas is further limited to between the hours of 12:00 midnight and 8:00 a.m. on designated watering day, and by watering can or bucket; or hand watering by hose only.

b) Use of water to wash any motor vehicle, motorbike, boat, trailer, airplane or other vehicle not occurring on the premises of a commercial car wash and commercial service stations and not in the immediate interest of public health, safety, and welfare is prohibited. Further, such vehicle washing at commercial car washes and commercial service stations shall occur only between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. and between 6:00 p.m. and 10 p.m.

c) The filling, refilling, or adding of water to swimming pools, wading pools, and Jacuzzi-type pools is prohibited.

d) Operation of any ornamental fountain or pond for aesthetic or scenic purposes is prohibited except where necessary to support aquatic life or where such fountains or ponds are equipped with a re-circulation system.

The city reminds residents the Drought Stage can change at any time, as the City continues to monitor reservoirs.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.