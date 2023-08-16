Advertise
Making The Grade: Central Texas public schools show scattered responses to using popular artificial intelligence chat bot in the classroom

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (Making The Grade) - As students begin a new school year, Central Texas public schools are divided over how to respond to new artificial intelligence tools that have developed and grown in popularity over the summer.

Concerns over the evolving technology skyrocketed with the release of OpenAI’s chat bot, Chat GPT, in November 2022. The bot utilizes a large set of data to create immediate responses to questions and demands plugged into the platform by the user.

“It’s definitely a concern,” Stacy Tomblin-Weaver, who is a new seventh grade teacher at Copperas Cove ISD, said.

“We want our students to generate their own ideas. We want them to learn the writing process. We want them to create those extended responses on their own.”

School districts have been hard at work over the summer, learning about A.I. tools--from how to spot plagiarism in students’ work to how to use the tool as an efficient resource.

“We need our teachers to be fully aware of how they can use it to boost productivity and also be aware of how students are using it,” Holly Landez, Copperas Cove ISD Director of Digital Learning and Innovation, said.

Our Making the Grade team reached out to all 83 public schools in the region to find out how they are approaching the use of artificial intelligence tools, including Chat GPT, in the classroom this school year. 

