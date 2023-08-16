Advertise
Newly established Nolanville Fire Department begins accepting applications

The city's contract with Central Bell County Fire and Rescue will end in September, and the new...
The city's contract with Central Bell County Fire and Rescue will end in September, and the new Nolanville Fire Department will officially launch on Oct. 1.(Alex Fulton)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Nolanville Fire Department is accepting applications for part-time positions for its newly established fire department.

Some of the qualifications the Nolanville Fire Department are looking for include:

  • Possession of a valid EMT-B or Paramedic certification
  • Completion of Firefighter training or certification
  • Ability to work with a team and strong interpersonal skills
  • Commitment to community service and public safety
  • Physical fitness and the ability to perform the duties of the role

Applicants are asked to send their applications and any necessary documents to Nolanville City Hall.

The application and job description can be found online here.

“We’re seeking committed individuals who are ready to make a meaningful impact through their expertise, dedication, and service,” Nolanville Fire Chief Robert Cunningham said.

Cunningham was named as their first fire chief in May 2023.

Anyone wanting more information can call the Nolanville Fire Department at 254-698-6335 or email them at jmenix@nolanvilletx.gov.

