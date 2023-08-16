Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Target customer finds boa constrictor inside shopping cart

A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.
A customer at an Iowa Target found a boa constrictor in their cart on Saturday.(Lindsay Alvarez)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Gray News) – A customer shopping at Target over the weekend encountered something slithery in one of the store’s shopping carts.

On Saturday morning, the customer went to a Target in Sioux City, Iowa, where she found a snake, believed to be a 6-foot-long boa constrictor, coiled up inside one of the red shopping carts.

The customer’s mother later posted images her daughter took of the snake on social media.

According to Newsweek, the animal was taken away after animal control was called. Authorities believe the reptile may have gotten inside the store after it stowed away on a cart outside in a cart corral which was then taken into the store by an unsuspecting customer.

Officials are investigating the incident to determine if the animal was left near the store by its owner.

According to the Racine Zoo, Columbian red tail boa constrictors can live up to 20 years in the wild and up to 40 as a pet, and females can often weigh 20 to 30 pounds.

Despite their appearance, boa constrictors do not typically attack humans, according to the Smithsonian’s National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. They are popular to keep as pets and are often used to control rat infestations inside homes in some countries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

In this photo provided by Caltrans, smoke rises from the Head Fire in Klamath National Forest,...
Evacuations ordered after winds whip Northern California forest fire near site of 2022 deadly blaze
This image shows the first print edition of the Marion County Record since the police raid.
Kansas prosecutor says police should return computers and cellphones seized in raid on newspaper
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a ceremony...
Biden is set to mark the anniversary of his signing of a major climate, health and tax law
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks in the Fulton County Government Center...
Georgia prosecutor seeks March trial date for trial of Trump and 18 others in election case
FILE - This Saturday March 1, 2003, photo obtained by The Associated Press shows Khalid Shaikh...
Plea negotiations could mean no 9/11 defendants face the death penalty, the US tells families