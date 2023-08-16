Advertise
Teenager arrested in Temple shooting released after DA defers case, police investigation continues

Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.
Police said the shooter got the gun off the street.(Arizona's Family)
By KWTX Staff
Aug. 11, 2023
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: KWTX has learned a 17-year-old arrested in a shooting on Aug. 10 has been released.

“The District Attorney has deferred the case and requested a further investigation be done,” Temple Police said in a statement to KWTX.

“This case is still under investigation by the Temple Police Department. We are waiting for additional information/investigation in the matter and will review it once the investigation is completed,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza.

At around 10:55 p.m. on Aug. 10, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W Avenue E to investigate reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to Baylor Scott and White in critical condition.

Witnesses identified the alleged shooter, who was located and taken into custody to the Bell County Jail, Temple Police said at the time.

KWTX has removed the name of the 17-year-old who was arrested and later released from this article. His name was originally provided by the Temple Police Department in a news release.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

