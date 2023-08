TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for help finding missing 15-year-old Zantrice Brooks.

Police describe Brooks as a 5 foot 8-inch-tall girl who and weighs 130 pounds.

She was last seen on Aug. 12.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500.

