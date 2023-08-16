Advertise
Terrell High School student Damaria Jackson fatally shot near campus,16-year-old charged

(MGN)
By Annie Gimbel
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TERRELL (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Police charged a 16-year-old from Terrell with murder after 17-year-old Damaria Jackson was fatally shot Wednesday, Aug. 16 a mile away from Terrell High School.

Responding officers found the high school junior in a yard near the corner of Trailview and Town North Drive shortly after 8 a.m. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Kaufman where he died, according to police.

The school released the following statement, which reads in part:

Our hearts go out to Damaria’s family and we grieve with them and for them. Let us come together as Terrell Tigers and give this family the support and love they need and deserve.

The department and school district said investigators have a person of interest in custody on an unrelated charge. Additionally, police said a second suspect has developed linked to Jackson’s death.

The department did not say if either suspect previously mentioned is the teenager charged with murder; however, it did say several “hours of investigation and interviews” were conducted with “enough evidence” gathered to charge the teenager.

Jackson’s homicide wasn’t an active threat toward the school campus or students, police said.

