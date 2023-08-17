Advertise
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been canceled Texas toddler, 2-year-old Braylon Harris.

According to Beaumont Police, thr child has been found safe.

Harris was last seen at 11 a.m Aug. 16 in the 1900 block of College Street with Georgiann Randall, 29.

The toddler is described as Black baby boy, 2′ 11″ tall, about 36 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing his hair short braids.

Randall is described as a Black woman, 5′ 7″ tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

According to police, Randall was last seen driving a grey SUV.

