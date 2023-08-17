Advertise
Amber Alert issued for Texas toddler

Anyone with information is to call the Beaumont police department at (409) 880-3865.
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)(HARRIS COUNTY PD)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a Texas toddler, 2-year-old Braylon Harris who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Harris was last seen at 11 a..m Aug. 16 in the 1900 block of College Street with Georgiann Randall, 29.

The toddler is described as Black baby boy, 2 feet and 11 inches tall, about 36 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing his hair short braids.

Randall is described as a Black woman, 5 foot and 7 inches tall, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes

According to police, Randall was last seen driving a grey SUV.

