Amber Alert for toddler in Beaumont, Texas

Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BEAUMONT, Texas (KWTX) - The Beaumont police department is looking for 2 year old Braylon Harris.

Police describe him as a black baby boy that is 2 feet and 11 inches tall and weights about 36 pounds.

He has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing his hair short braids, what he was wearing is unknown.

Police are also looking for 29 year old Georgiann Randall police believe she is involved in Harris’s abduction.

Beaumont authorities describe her as a black female who is around 5 foot and 7 inches tall and weights 110 pounds.

According to the amber alert She has black hair, brown eyes and what she was wearing last is unknown.

Police say Randall is driving a grey SUV bearing an unknown license plate number, and was last seen in Beaumont, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Beaumont police department at (409) 880-3865.

