Austin store clerk charged with online solicitation of a minor, selling alcohol to a minor

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Pedro Enrique Flores-Vasquez, 48, a convenience store clerk, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, sale of alcohol to a minor, and furnishing alcohol to a minor, class A misdemeanors.

Flores-Vasquez was arrested during a joint operation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Department of Public Safety on Aug. 11 at Hyde Park Market in the 4429 block of Duval Street.

He is currently in the Travis County Jail on a $34,000 bond, according to the TABC.

If convicted, Flores-Vasquez may face a prison sentence of between two to 10 years for the felony along with a fine of up to $10,000 as well as up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000 for the misdemeanors.

The criminal case against Flores-Vasquez is pending.

