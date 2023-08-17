Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Austin store clerk charged with online solicitation of a minor, selling alcohol to a minor

Pedro Enrique Flores-Vasquez, 48,
Pedro Enrique Flores-Vasquez, 48,(Travis County Jail)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Pedro Enrique Flores-Vasquez, 48, a convenience store clerk, was charged with online solicitation of a minor, a third-degree felony, sale of alcohol to a minor, and furnishing alcohol to a minor, class A misdemeanors.

Flores-Vasquez was arrested during a joint operation by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and the Department of Public Safety on Aug. 11 at Hyde Park Market in the 4429 block of Duval Street.

He is currently in the Travis County Jail on a $34,000 bond, according to the TABC.

If convicted, Flores-Vasquez may face a prison sentence of between two to 10 years for the felony along with a fine of up to $10,000 as well as up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $4,000 for the misdemeanors.

The criminal case against Flores-Vasquez is pending.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,
Authorities apprehend one suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23

Latest News

U.S. Army
Man claiming to be with U.S. Army Delta Force charged with fraud
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,
Authorities apprehend one suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy
Braylon Harris (2) , Georgiann Randall (29)
Amber Alert canceled, 2-year-old found safe
Midway ISD considering possible election on tax rates that would increase teacher pay
Midway ISD Board approves record tax cut, voter-approval tax rate election to be held