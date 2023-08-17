Authorities apprehend one suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy
Terran Green, 34, still at large
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Authorities have apprehended James Green,37, however, Terran Green, 34, has not been located.
ORIGINAL
Houston Police located the 2016 Ford Escape used by the suspect following the shooting of a Harris County Sherriff’s Office Deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday night.
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34, and James Green, 37, who fled in the vehicle after allegedly shooting the deputy twice during the stop at 7:39 a.m. Aug. 15 in the 13600 block of Homestead Road.
EMS arrived and provided aid to the deputy until he was airlifted to a hospital.
HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a news conference that the deputy was in surgery and his condition was listed as critical but stable. The 29-year-old deputy was shot at least twice in his upper torso.
Terran Green is described as a Black man, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000.
