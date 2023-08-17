Bell County’s first West Nile case of 2023 confirmed

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Despite popular belief, dry weather doesn’t mean you’re off the hook when it comes to protecting yourself from mosquitos.

Bell County had its first person test positive for the West Nile Virus on Aug. 16.

While your chances of contracting the virus aren’t great, Amy Yeager, the district director for Bell County Public Health, says that even the smallest amount of standing water can turn your home into a mosquito breeding ground.

“It only takes a little bit of stagnant water,” said Yeager.

“So things like when you water your flower pots, and there’s water standing, that can attract mosquitos. If you have gutters that you haven’t cleaned out, even if there’s just a little bit of water in the bottom of your gutters, that can attract them.”

Of those who contract the West Nile Virus, most who show symptoms have West Nile Fever, while some get a heightened version called West Nile Nuero-Invasive Disease.

Both illnesses come with symptoms like fevers, headaches, body aches, skin rashes and diarrhea.

According to Bell County Public Health, while only one percent of those with symptoms have the nuero-invasive disease, 16 people in Texas have reported having the disease this year.

Only four people have reported having West Nile Fever.

“Your symptoms are much stronger with that nuero-invasive disease, so your more likely to be triggered to call your primary care physician to get help,” said Yeager.

When it comes to fighting the mosquitos themselves, Robby Milam, the Service Manager for 855 Bugs, says there’s no such thing as being too prepared.

“I would wear long sleeves, I would apply an insecticide, something with deet in it,” said Milam.

“I know it’s hot out there, so you don’t want to necessarily wear long sleeves, but the more you put on, the more you cover yourself, the more protected you’ll be.”

The Bell County Health District would like to remind its residents to follow the “three d’s”: Defend, Dress and Drain standing water.

