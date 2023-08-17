Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Bell County’s first West Nile case of 2023 confirmed

By Nate Smith
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Despite popular belief, dry weather doesn’t mean you’re off the hook when it comes to protecting yourself from mosquitos.

Bell County had its first person test positive for the West Nile Virus on Aug. 16.

While your chances of contracting the virus aren’t great, Amy Yeager, the district director for Bell County Public Health, says that even the smallest amount of standing water can turn your home into a mosquito breeding ground.

“It only takes a little bit of stagnant water,” said Yeager.

“So things like when you water your flower pots, and there’s water standing, that can attract mosquitos. If you have gutters that you haven’t cleaned out, even if there’s just a little bit of water in the bottom of your gutters, that can attract them.”

Of those who contract the West Nile Virus, most who show symptoms have West Nile Fever, while some get a heightened version called West Nile Nuero-Invasive Disease.

Both illnesses come with symptoms like fevers, headaches, body aches, skin rashes and diarrhea.

According to Bell County Public Health, while only one percent of those with symptoms have the nuero-invasive disease, 16 people in Texas have reported having the disease this year.

Only four people have reported having West Nile Fever.

“Your symptoms are much stronger with that nuero-invasive disease, so your more likely to be triggered to call your primary care physician to get help,” said Yeager.

When it comes to fighting the mosquitos themselves, Robby Milam, the Service Manager for 855 Bugs, says there’s no such thing as being too prepared.

“I would wear long sleeves, I would apply an insecticide, something with deet in it,” said Milam.

“I know it’s hot out there, so you don’t want to necessarily wear long sleeves, but the more you put on, the more you cover yourself, the more protected you’ll be.”

The Bell County Health District would like to remind its residents to follow the “three d’s”: Defend, Dress and Drain standing water.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,
Authorities apprehend one suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23

Latest News

Riley Lyons
UPDATE: Waco police say teen runaway has returned home
Makenzie Asisi is the owner of Milk Bottle Cookies in downtown Waco and is delivering around...
Owner of Milk Bottle Cookies treats Central Texas teachers with homemade cookies
KWTX News 10 at Six
Temple resident delivers mum to NFL player from Central Texas
Despite popular belief, dry weather doesn’t mean you’re off the hook when it comes to...
Bell County’s first West Nile case of 2023 confirmed