Central Texas dealing with hottest stretch of temperatures all summer long

Although we had a “brief” break from the brutal heat, we started another triple digit streak on Wednesday and our temperatures quickly got much hotter Thursday afternoon. Dangerous heat returned across Central Texas today with highs 104° to 110°. We’re expecting this style of heat to continue into the start of next work week. Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for all of Central Texas through Friday evening (at least). You may be reading this and thinking to yourself that this sounds like the same message we’ve been giving you day after day throughout the brutally hot summer, BUT what’s different with the forecast now is that we’re entering the hottest stretch of temperatures all summer long. The heat dome ridge of high pressure started building back eastward Thursday and set up shop across the Central Plains and unfortunately stays put into early next week. That heat dome means we have the dangerously hot temperatures here to stay and we’ll likely be around 108° every day through the weekend. The heat that’s expected will threaten record highs each day too. The same rain free conditions are here to stay during that time period too. Make sure you remember to practice Fire and Heat Safety!

Next week’s forecast is a bit of a coin-flip right now; Central Texas could either be contending with some much needed tropical rain with cooler temperatures too or Central Texas could stay hot and dry as South Texas sees a potential tropical depression or tropical storm make landfall. A tropical wave moving through Florida this weekend travels westward across the Gulf early next week. Depending on how strong the heat-dome of high pressure is and where that heat dome ends up settling, it could either steer the system across the northern Gulf or push the system south. As of right now, we’re expecting highs Tuesday and Wednesday near 100° with a rain chance around 30%. Once the movement of this system becomes clear, we’ll either need to greatly increase the rain chances and drop the temperatures OR increase the temperatures and drop the rain chances. We’re hoping for rain, of course, since we’re set to take sole possession of first place for the longest streak of days without any rainfall Sunday. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 2 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 44 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 18 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 47 Tied 2nd with 1918

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 62 3rd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

Next: 64 Days (1923)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 17th

