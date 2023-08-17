Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Central Texas dealing with hottest stretch of temperatures all summer long

Excessive Heat Warnings in effect for all of Central Texas
FastCast
FastCast
By Jillian Grace
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Although we had a “brief” break from the brutal heat, we started another triple digit streak on Wednesday and our temperatures quickly got much hotter Thursday afternoon. Dangerous heat returned across Central Texas today with highs 104° to 110°. We’re expecting this style of heat to continue into the start of next work week. Excessive Heat Warning remains in place for all of Central Texas through Friday evening (at least). You may be reading this and thinking to yourself that this sounds like the same message we’ve been giving you day after day throughout the brutally hot summer, BUT what’s different with the forecast now is that we’re entering the hottest stretch of temperatures all summer long. The heat dome ridge of high pressure started building back eastward Thursday and set up shop across the Central Plains and unfortunately stays put into early next week. That heat dome means we have the dangerously hot temperatures here to stay and we’ll likely be around 108° every day through the weekend. The heat that’s expected will threaten record highs each day too. The same rain free conditions are here to stay during that time period too. Make sure you remember to practice Fire and Heat Safety!

Next week’s forecast is a bit of a coin-flip right now; Central Texas could either be contending with some much needed tropical rain with cooler temperatures too or Central Texas could stay hot and dry as South Texas sees a potential tropical depression or tropical storm make landfall. A tropical wave moving through Florida this weekend travels westward across the Gulf early next week. Depending on how strong the heat-dome of high pressure is and where that heat dome ends up settling, it could either steer the system across the northern Gulf or push the system south. As of right now, we’re expecting highs Tuesday and Wednesday near 100° with a rain chance around 30%. Once the movement of this system becomes clear, we’ll either need to greatly increase the rain chances and drop the temperatures OR increase the temperatures and drop the rain chances. We’re hoping for rain, of course, since we’re set to take sole possession of first place for the longest streak of days without any rainfall Sunday. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days.

Top 10 ListsCountRankingRecord (Year)
Days in 2023 At/Above 100°
CURRENT STREAK: 2 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023)		44*not currently in top 10 but on pace*Spot 1: 90 days (2011)
Next: 50 days (1925)
Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter182ndSpot 1: 32 days (2011)
Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023		47Tied 2nd with 1918
*Streak is Ongoing		Spot 1: 49 days
(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)
Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation
STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023		623rd
*Streak is Ongoing		Spot 1: 82 days
(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)
Next: 64 Days (1923)
Record Streaks that EndedCountRankingRecord (Year)
Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures
STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023		29Tied 5th
With 1998		Spot 1: 44 days
(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011)
Longest Streak of Lows 80°+
STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023		124thSpot 1: 15 days (1934)
Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures6August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 17th

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
A Blue Alert has been issued for Terran Green, 34,
Authorities apprehend one suspect in shooting of Harris County deputy
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23

Latest News

FastCast
The hottest 5-day stretch of time this summer starts today
We talk with an A&M Physics Professor about her viral YouTube experiments that have hundreds of...
Degrees of Science: Fun With Physics
FastCast
Hopefully you enjoyed the “cool down” because here comes the HEAT!
fastcast blowing vegetation Clark Roofing
The hottest temperatures of the summer are expected tomorrow