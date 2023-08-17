Advertise
Copperas Cove homeless shelter plans to begin expansion project, halts demolition due to gas line issue

By Ally Kadlubar
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - The expansion project of the Cove House, a nonprofit emergency homeless shelter, is on hold after issues with a gas line prevented crews from starting the demolition process that will eventually create additional housing for families and people who are experiencing homelessness in the area.

The Cove House prepared for an exciting morning to start demolishing a home that will eventually become a duplex. Executive Director, Brian Hawkins, said they found a pressurized gas line that prevented them from tearing down the building.

“I’m let down, but you can see we are getting something started today,” Hawkins said.

Crews were still able to clear brush and trees around the property so that it is ready once the gas line concerns are resolved.

Hawkins said the goal of the project is to build a duplex and a sixplex that will quadruple the number of people that are able to help.

Expanding was a must for the Cove House as they had to turn away many families because they did not have enough room.

“We are a longer term shelter,” he said. “We’re a program for people to get back on their feet, and sometimes that takes several weeks or several months.” Hawkins said. “We just needed more space.”

He said it will not be long until they can help the people that they had to turn away because of capacity.

Hawkins said they are planning to build an affordable housing neighborhood in the future.

“These two phases are actually fully funded, but we have another project that we want to start right after this to build an entire neighborhood of affordable houses that are truly affordable,” he said.

Hawkins said the delay should only last a few weeks, but the project should be complete by October 2024.

