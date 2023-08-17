Four people displaced after firefighters face tall flames, thick smoke at Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department says a family of four is displaced after they responded to a home fire in the 2900 block of Rustling Oaks Drive between Memorial Drive and Broadmoor Drive Wednesday night.

🔥HOUSE FIRE reported on Rustling Oaks Drive near Memorial Drive in Bryan. Avoid the area! 8:30 p.m.



▶ UPDATES GO HERE: https://t.co/Xk7Z7EOttx



📸: @KBTXDonnie pic.twitter.com/B7e7IIZ9Y2 — 🚨 Rusty Surette 🚨 (@KBTXRusty) August 17, 2023

No injuries were reported in the incident, the Bryan Fire Marshal says the whole family was home when the fire started possibly in the living room. The cause is unknown. At least 20 firefighters are on the scene battling thick smoke pouring out of the structure along with flames shooting through the roof.

@KBTXRusty fire at corner of Broadmoor and Rustling Oaks pic.twitter.com/EbhSQbT909 — fergie4 (@fergie4) August 17, 2023

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family with essential supplies. You can donate here.

