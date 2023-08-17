Advertise
Four people displaced after firefighters face tall flames, thick smoke at Bryan home

The fire was reported around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Donnie Tuggle, Rusty Surette and Morgan Riddell
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Fire Department says a family of four is displaced after they responded to a home fire in the 2900 block of Rustling Oaks Drive between Memorial Drive and Broadmoor Drive Wednesday night.

No injuries were reported in the incident, the Bryan Fire Marshal says the whole family was home when the fire started possibly in the living room. The cause is unknown. At least 20 firefighters are on the scene battling thick smoke pouring out of the structure along with flames shooting through the roof.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family with essential supplies. You can donate here.

