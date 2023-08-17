The hottest 5-day stretch of time this summer starts today

We’re forecasting weather whiplash today. We may have been poking a ton of fun at the extreme heat so far this summer, but temperatures are expected to be the hottest they’ve been all summer long. Not only that, but the only potential saving grace from another 10 day+ streak of triple-digit highs is a potential tropical system moving into the state next week. We’ll start with the heat; the heat dome ridge of high pressure is set to build across the country today and through the beginning of next week. We can partially thank the early-week cold front for the forthcoming heat because the drop in humidity means it’s a whole lot easier for the air to heat up since dry air heats and cools more quickly than humid air does. The exceptionally strong heat dome means our high temperatures through Sunday will climb to around 108° every day. Morning lows today in the low 70s will be nice, but we’ll start out every morning from Friday through Monday in the upper 70s and low 80s. We may see some cooler weather arrive Monday as our highs drop to around 105°.

Next week’s forecast is a bit of a coin-flip right now; Central Texas could either be contending with some much needed tropical rain with cooler temperatures too or Central Texas could stay hot and dry as South Texas sees a potential tropical depression or tropical storm make landfall. A tropical wave moving through Florida this weekend travels westward across the Gulf early next week. Depending on how strong the heat-dome of high pressure is and where that heat dome ends up settling, it could either steer the system across the northern Gulf or push the system south. As of right now, we’re expecting highs Tuesday and Wednesday near 100° with a rain chance around 30%. Once the movement of this system becomes clear, we’ll either need to greatly increase the rain chances and drop the temperatures OR increase the temperatures and drop the rain chances. We’re hoping for rain, of course, since we’re set to take sole possession of first place for the longest streak of days without any rainfall Sunday. Should that tropical system move in, we could see a half-inch to over an inch of rain!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100° 43 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 17 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 46 3rd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015)

Next: 47 Days (1918) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 61 Tied 3rd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

Next: 64 Days (1923)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 16th

