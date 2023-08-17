Advertise
Man claiming to be with U.S. Army Delta Force charged with fraud

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MANOR, Texas (KWTX) - A federal grand jury in Austin returned an indictment Tuesday charging a Manor man with wire fraud.

According to court documents, Saint Jovite Youngblood, aka Kota Youngblood, 51, allegedly committed wire fraud against his victims by claiming Mexican drug cartel members were planning to commit violence against them.  Youngblood falsely claimed to be part of the elite U.S. Army’s Delta Force and offered protection to his victims from the cartels in exchange for money. 

Youngblood also represented that funds obtained from his victim “investors” would be paid back with a significant return on the money.  Instead, Youngblood allegedly used most of the money on junkets to Las Vegas to gamble in casinos.

Youngblood is charged with two counts of wire fraud and one count of engaging in a monetary transaction in criminally derived property. He was arrested on a sealed complaint on July 31, and had his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Hightower of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas.  Youngblood has remained in custody since his arrest.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison on each of the wire fraud charges and up to 10 years in prison on the monetary transaction charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI is investigating the case.

