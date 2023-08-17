Popular fishing spots are bone dry in parts of Bell County

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - We talk a lot about the drought’s affect on lake levels, but what about the rivers and creeks that rely on the run off?

You may not be able to notice much of a difference when looking at the lake, but looking at a creek may help put things into perspective.

If the heat wasn’t keeping you from going fishing, the lack of water and wildlife sure will.

Winkler Park Campsite is usually packed all summer with visitors, but this summer they have seen four people come and stay. That’s because what used to be a hot fishing spot is now empty and dry.

Own Creek near Gatesville has faced that same fate.

Luckily for wildlife, they adapt well to changing conditions and are finding refuge elsewhere.

“Since it happens relatively slowly, fish and other invertebrates can find refuge where there is water. Granted, they may be a little stressed but they are good at finding water,” says Jenna Olson with the Brazos River Authority.

But Olson adds that it is not as bad as it has been before, “In a stream we will note if there is no flow, or a standing pool of water and to my recollection it’s not as devastating out there as it may look. There is still water.”

The most recent numbers from the reservoir levels at Lake Belton show that the reservoir is now 60% full, that is down from 62% that KWTX reported two weeks ago, and down from 77.7% from this time last year.

