Suspect wanted after robbing Killeen business

The suspect is described by police as a 6-foot-tall Black man with a large build. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask over his face, dark gloves, dark pants and brown boots.(Killeen PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking for assistance identifying a suspect involved with the aggravated robbery of a business.

On August 15, 2023, at around 5:00 a.m., KPD responded to a business in the 1400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

Police say the suspect walked into the store, showed a handgun and demanded money.

After this, police say the suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect is described by police as a 6-foot-tall Black man with a large build. He was seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a mask over his face, dark gloves, dark pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

