Temple ISD providing free meals for students

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD will provide free meals to all students during the 2023-2024 school year.

All Temple ISD campuses will operate under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) during the 2023-2024 school year to provide the free meals.

Families will not have to apply for meal programs in order to have their child qualify.

All students will be able to get one free breakfast and one free lunch each day.

Additional meals must be purchased using money on the student’s account or by paying at the point of sale.

“Temple ISD is excited to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, on all campuses, without any need to provide application,” said Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of schools for Temple ISD.

