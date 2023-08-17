Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Temple ISD providing free meals for students

(CDC/Amanda Mills via Canva)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Temple ISD will provide free meals to all students during the 2023-2024 school year.

All Temple ISD campuses will operate under the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) during the 2023-2024 school year to provide the free meals.

Families will not have to apply for meal programs in order to have their child qualify.

All students will be able to get one free breakfast and one free lunch each day.

Additional meals must be purchased using money on the student’s account or by paying at the point of sale.

“Temple ISD is excited to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students, on all campuses, without any need to provide application,” said Dr. Bobby Ott, superintendent of schools for Temple ISD.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23
File Graphic: E. coli
Playdium Pool in West closed for remainder of the season as public health district investigates E. coli outbreak
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges

Latest News

Seth Sutton
Undercover officer defends investigation that snared Waco attorney on trial in murder-for-hire scheme
Baylor is expecting around 3,300 students for the new freshman class and will continue to move...
Freshmen students begin moving into Baylor University campus ahead of fall semester
STAAR results example
STAAR results now available for parents, public
KWTX News 10 at Six
New Texas law: students caught with vape pens, e-cigs will be sent to alternative education program