Temple police seeking help finding missing teen

(Temple PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 13-year-old girl Jaylah Ahyana Veal.

Veal is described as being 5′7″ tall, weighing 110 pounds and having braces.

She was last seen on Aug. 11 at around 5:42 p.m. near the 1800 block of Stratford Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500.

