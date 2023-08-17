Temple police seeking help finding missing teen

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding missing 13-year-old girl Jaylah Ahyana Veal.

Veal is described as being 5′7″ tall, weighing 110 pounds and having braces.

She was last seen on Aug. 11 at around 5:42 p.m. near the 1800 block of Stratford Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call TPD at 254-298-5500.

