Temple resident delivers mum to NFL player from Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Kaiana Estes has been making and selling mums since her family moved to Texas several years ago, and had the opportunity to deliver one to Quentin Johnston during his training camp with the Los Angeles Chargers this summer.

Estes says word has spread quickly around town about her mum business.

“I’m planning [to make] probably about 100 this year,” Estes explained as we joined her in her Temple dining room, turned mum workshop.

When she and her family first moved to the state, she says she had no idea what a mum even was. Her daughters came home from school insisting that they needed mums like all the other kids and her creative side went to work.

“I started making theirs, their friends caught wind that I make them, it just kind of spiraled from there,” Estes said.

Ribbons, boas and flowers in every color are sprawled across her table. On the wall, a white board details district colors and homecoming dates for more than 20 local schools. She’s prepared to make mums for any one of them.

Its become a passion project but Estes has another passion she’s known for too. The Chargers.

Estes says she’s always been a fan of the team, growing up in Southern California. This summer, her daughter had a softball camp in Los Angeles, so she got the whole family tickets to a Chargers training camp.

Icing on the cake, Temple’s own Quentin Johnston is a rookie on the team this year.

“We were stoked during the draft when he got selected. It’s amazing he’s from Temple High School, that’s big for the kids out here.

On their way to California, Estes realized she could combine her love for making mums with her love for the Chargers and bring a garter to Johnston.

“I can buy everything I need when we get there and make it in the hotel,” Estes and her family planned. The only problem, was the lack of mum supplies in the Golden State.

“We had to go to so many different stores because apparently crafts aren’t a thing in California,” Estes explained.

After several stops, they got the supplies needed and went to the Chargers practice.

“We watched the training camp w were watching him, he’s amazing,” she said.

They flagged him down afterwards to hand deliver the garter. Estes says he tried to sign it at first not realizing it was a gift for him.

“I said we made you a garter, this is for you a little bit of Texas here. "

Johnston then embraced the gift, wearing it on his arm and telling people with the team about the Texas tradition.

“I wanted him to have a little piece of home and know that he has lots of fans,” Estes said.

A few weeks later, Johnston had his first NFL touchdown during the Chargers first preseason game against the Rams.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.