Undercover officer defends investigation that snared Waco attorney on trial in murder-for-hire scheme

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The undercover officer who infiltrated Waco attorney Seth Sutton’s local motorcycle club in 2020 spent his second day on the witness stand Wednesday, defending his investigation while fending off a withering cross-examination from Sutton’s attorney.

Sutton, 48, president of the Red Mouse Cult motorcycle club, is on trial in Waco’s 19th State District Court on criminal solicitation of capital murder charges.

The Waco police undercover officer, who KWTX is calling Payne, testified that Sutton plotted to kill Waco attorney Marcus Beaudin because Sutton’s female family member reported Beaudin molested her when she was 14.

Payne told the jury of 10 men and two women that he was asked to join Sutton’s family-oriented motorcycle club and befriended him with initial plans to gain valuable intel into the inner workings of criminal street gangs such as the Bandidos and Monguls.

DESKTOP READERS: You can follow live X (Twitter) updates from Tommy Witherspoon below.

MOBILE DEVICE USERS: Click on the widget below to access and view Tommy’s X (Twitter) feed.

That changed after he said Sutton approached him to kill Beaudin, leading to an unholy alliance between the officer, Sutton and Beaudin’s ex-wife, Chelsea Tijerina, who was charged with Sutton in May 2020 in the murder-for-hire scheme. Tijerina was killed the following year in a motorcycle accident in Hays County.

Payne said the trio discussed ways to kill Beaudin, their alibis for the time of the killing, plans to scout out his Woodway neighborhood to learn his daily routines and even a plan to stash the murder weapon at the girl’s father’s rural home in Robinson in an effort to pin Beaudin’s death on him.

Payne, who wore a hidden recording device, testified he met Sutton at the Salty Dog bar and restaurant in Waco on May 22, 2020, where Sutton gave him $300 to buy an untraceable 9 mm revolver, $40 for ammo and gas, and $50 extra so the man selling the gun would be able to make $100 profit in the clandestine gun deal.

Payne told Sutton he would need to test fire the gun because he didn’t want to “roll up on the guy” and have the pistol misfire. Sutton told him the hit needed to be done by the end of July, and Payne said that would give him more time to plan everything out.

Payne said he went to the bathroom at the bar so he could alert officers standing by that the money had exchanged hands and they could arrest Sutton when he left Salty Dog.

Payne said they sealed the deal by toasting " Ghost Mouse,” who Payne said was a Dallas attorney who coined the unusual name for Sutton’s motorcycle club.

Sutton and Tijerina were arrested later that evening. Sutton remains free on bond and has been practicing law.

Under cross-examination from Sutton’s attorney, Clint Broden, of Dallas, Payne defended his investigation and explained why he went “rogue,” breaking departmental regulations after his supervisors shut down the investigation for a variety of reasons, not the least of which was COVID-related manpower shortages.

Broden portrayed Payne as an overly ambitious officer with an agenda targeting the successful biker attorney. He claimed Payne entrapped Sutton by fueling his emotions over the alleged sexual assault of his young family member and “feeding the fantasy” by pushing for Beaudin’s death.

Broden, showing text messages and phone records, asked Payne if it weren’t true that he, not Sutton, initiated the majority of their contacts and meetings with each other. Payne agreed.

Broden produced an email from Payne to an ATF agent in which Waco PD was seeking the assistance of an outside agency to help with the Sutton investigation. Payne tells the agent that Sutton has represented Bandidos in the past and “gotten them off” serious charges. Broden also asked Payne if Sutton has been critical of Waco police, trying to formulate the impression with the jury that Payne was out to get Sutton because of his support for biker groups and his condemnation of police.

Broden asked Payne about the Red Mouse Cult MC logo, which shows a tiny red mouse giving the middle finger to a large predatory bird swooping down on him with talons extended.

“That just like (Sutton) giving the middle finger to you and Waco police, isn’t it?” Broken asked.

Payne said he didn’t interpret it that way.

Broden spent a good deal of time bearing down on Payne for him going “rogue,” in Broden’s words, by refusing to shut down the investigation after his supervisors ordered him too. Payne went to the club’s headquarters on Fort Avenue on the same day his investigation was shut down for the third time.

He also was made a full patch member of the club after defying orders to suspend the operation, known at the Waco Police Department as “Operation Mighty Mouse.”

Payne said Sutton was the first to broach the subject of killing Beaudin, prompting Broden to ask if he ever tried to talk his motorcycle club brother, whom Broden called a “secondary victim of the sexual assault,” out of committing the crime.

Payne said no.

“In fact, you did the opposite, didn’t you?” Broden asked.

“I thought he was serious about it,” he said.

Broden asked Payne if Sutton ever solicited him to kill Beaudin. Payne said he told his commanders that Sutton wanted Beaudin killed and Sutton wanted him to help him get it done.

Payne was given verbal counseling by his supervisors for disobeying orders. However, they reinstated the investigation after the murder-for-hire offer was made.

Broden asked Payne why, as a former Marine, that he needed counseling about the importance of following orders. Payne said it helped clarify to him that it would not be tolerated.

In other testimony Wednesday, prosecutors called Waco Assistant Police Chief Robert Lanning and former police commander Brad Skaggs to talk about the on-again, off-again police investigation of Sutton’s motorcycle club.

Prosecution testimony will continue Thursday morning.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.