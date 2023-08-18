Area law enforcement weigh in on Texas A&M University police policy change

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After Texas A&M Police Chief Mike Johnson announced a policy change at Wednesday night’s Board of Regents meeting, area law enforcement say they have no plans to follow suit.

Under the new policy, University Police will no longer immediately arrest someone who is in possession of marijuana and that is their only charge. Instead, police will confiscate the marijuana and file a criminal case report and seek an arrest warrant from the County Attorney’s Office. If a warrant is granted, the suspect will have the opportunity to turn themselves in.

Chief Johnson discussed this change with County Attorney Earl Gray.

Texas A&M Police released the following statement to KBTX Thursday Evening:

“The Texas Code of Criminal Procedure provides Texas police officers the option to arrest for an offense within their view or obtain an arrest warrant for an offense. If a suspect is in possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces) and that is the only charge, the Texas A&M University Police Department will seize the marijuana and place it into evidence, file a criminal case report, and seek an arrest warrant through the Brazos County Attorney’s Office. If a warrant is granted, the suspect will be given the opportunity to turn themselves in. We believe this procedure best serves all parties involved and still allows the Texas A&M University Police Department to continue to enforce the laws and follow the criminal procedures set forth by the Texas Legislature.”

“Each agency sets their own policies,” said Gray.

So far, it looks like UPD will be the only agency in Brazos County to make this change.

“The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will continue to operate under its current policies and procedures,” a statement from Deputy David Wilcox said.

The Bryan Police Department will also be keeping their current policy, but did say they would review UPD’s change in the future.

“The Bryan Police Department will continue to enforce laws as governed by the State of Texas in accordance with the Brazos County Attorney. We will review the policy implemented by the Texas A&M University Police Department in consultation with the county attorney’s office,” said BPD’s Public Information Officer Kole Taylor.

KBTX also reached out to College Station police, instead they sent back a statement related to a Texas A&M Regent questioning the integrity of student traffic stops. In that statement though, CSPD says they will continue to enforce the laws of the state.

Johnson told the Regents that nonviolent marijuana arrests under two ounces are infrequently pursued after charges are filed, but records for the Brazos County Detention Center show it’s one of the most common arrests.

The county attorney does not want students to interpret this change as a free-for-all. There will still be consequences for those caught with marijuana he said.

“I will be treating marijuana the same since I’ve been in office,” said Gray. “It doesn’t make any difference where it occurred or who the person is, it is going to be investigated the same way.”

University police have already implemented the policy change. Gray said his office received their first warrant request near the end of July.

