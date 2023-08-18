Closing arguments in Seth Sutton murder-for-hire trial set for Friday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The jury in Waco attorney Seth Sutton’s murder-for-hire trial should have Sutton’s fate in their hands before noon Friday.

Prosecutors from the state Attorney General’s Office and Sutton’s attorney, Clint Broden, both rested their cases on Thursday and are slated to give jury summations when the trial enters its fifth day on Friday.

Visiting Judge Roy Sparkman will read the lengthy and complex court’s instructions to the jury and has given each side 40 minutes to argue their case before the jury begins deliberations.

Sutton, 48, a skilled attorney and an actor and playwright in local civic theater, did not testify and Broden rested the defense’s case Thursday afternoon without calling a witness.

Prosecutors called nine witnesses during the state’s case, including the undercover Waco police officer who infiltrated Sutton’s local motorcycle club, the Red Mouse Cult, and testified that Sutton asked him to help him kill Waco attorney Marcus Beaudin.

Beaudin is under indictment on charges he molested a young female member of Sutton’s family when she was 14.

The officer testified that he, Sutton and Sutton’s former co-defendant and Beaudin’s ex-wife, Chelsea Tijerina, plotted to kill Beaudin.

The officer said Sutton gave him $300 in cash with which to buy an unregistered 9 mm revolver, $40 for ammo and gas and another $50 as a bonus for the gun seller.

Sutton and Tijerina were arrested later that day after the officer relayed to other officers that the money for the alleged hit had changed hands.

Tijerina, who also was an attorney, was killed the following year in a motorcycle accident in Hays County.

Broden built Sutton’s case on the premise that the officer was overzealous and the one who initiated most of his contacts with Sutton. There also was evidence that the officer violated departmental policy by going rogue and continuing the operation after his supervisors ordered him to shut it down.

He explained that he defied their orders because it would look “shady” for him to just leave the motorcycle club when Sutton told him he was going to make him a full patch member. He also said if he closed the investigation abruptly, it would negate any chance of him reopening the operation in the future.

The department got back onboard the investigation after the officer reported Sutton’s alleged threat against Beaudin.

Before Broden rested the defense’s case, he published a stipulation between the parties that Beaudin was not warned of any potential threat against his life.

In prosecution testimony Thursday, prosecutors played video from the body cam of Waco police Sgt. Chad Ashworth, who pulled over Sutton’s red Harley Davidson motorcycle after the undercover officer signaled that the money had changed hands and Sutton was ripe for arrest.

Police towed Sutton’s bike, but took him to the Waco police tower on Pine Street, where Sgt. Sam Key and Texas Ranger Jake Burson were waiting to interview him.

On the ride up in the elevator, Sutton, wearing handcuffs and his black Red Mouse Cult MC vest, joked with the officers that his clients frequently complain about how police handcuff them with their hands behind their back.

“Now I can tell them it’s not that bad,” Sutton quipped with a laugh.

In the videotaped interview with Key and Burson, Sutton denied knowing anything about the plot to kill Beaudin, but said there could be quite a few people who might entertain those thoughts. He told Key that whoever said he wanted to kill Beaudin is lying.

Key asked Sutton why a man of his talents would be willing to risk his lifestyle, career, wife and kids for a scheme like this. Sutton did not answer.

Prosecutors shut off the recording after about five minutes. Key admitted he lied to Sutton during the interview by telling him that they had already talked to Tijerina and implied she cooperated.

Key testified there is evidence that Tijerina deleted from 30 to 50 test messages between her and Sutton on May 21, the day before they were arrested.

If convicted of criminal solicitation of capital murder, a first-degree felony, Sutton faces from five to 99 years in prison and up to life. Sutton, who is free on bond and continuing to practice law, is also eligible for probation.

