Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Construction worker run over by water truck while exiting portable toilet

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing...
Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck.(littlestocker via Canva | File image)
By WBNG Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO, N.Y. (WBNG/Gray News) – A construction worker in New York state was seriously injured after he stepped out of a portable toilet at a work site and was hit by a water truck.

According to the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened Wednesday afternoon at a construction site in the town of Chenango.

Officials said the worker was exiting a portable toilet on site and was struck by a reversing water truck. The truck ran over the man’s torso and legs.

The man remained conscious until first responders arrived, and he was rushed to the hospital.

An accident report said that the portable toilet was placed in a spot in which people exiting the toilet would be directly in the path of vehicles passing by the site.

The accident report was sent to the Occupational Safety & Health Administration.

As of Friday morning, charges have not been filed.

Copyright 2023 WBNG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months
John Rainwater and Lawanda Joiner
Suspect in $1.7 million heist at Waco’s Boozer’s Jewelry coordinated with two women to move stolen merchandise in Austin: affidavit

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan, left, and former New York Sen. James...
James Buckley, conservative ex-senator and brother of late writer William F. Buckley, dies at 100
Jeremy Coleman
“She’s in there burning up right now”: Suspect accused of starting apartment fire to kill mother, police say
Franklin Trejos reportedly died in the Maui wildfires while using his body to shield his...
‘God took a really good man’: Maui wildfire victim spent last moments shielding friend’s dog
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Hurricane Hilary grows rapidly off Mexico. Rare tropical storm watch issued for California.