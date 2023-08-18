Advertise
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

File image
File image(MGN)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS announced they arrested 11 people, including two DPS employees, involved with a clean scanning operation near Dallas.

Clean scanning is when a vehicle emissions test is done on a vehicle with a different VIN number than the vehicle actually being inspected, leading to a fraudulent passing score.

DPS arrested two of their employees on Aug. 18 as part of an ongoing investigation into vehicle inspection stations across the state where illegal activity was believed to be taking place.

After the stations were identified, surveillance was done by personnel from the Regulatory Services Division, DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division and the Texas Highway Patrol and several arrests were made.

Five people were arrested on April 26, 2023, and investigators learned that two department employees had provided information to the stations to help them avoid detection in exchange for money.

The two DPS employees were arrested on Aug. 18 by the Texas Rangers, and each are charged with engaging in organized crime.

Both have been suspended pending the results of the criminal and administrative investigations.

Four additional non-DPS employees were also arrested with potential charges pending for their possible involvement.

DPS says this is an ongoing investigation and more arrests and charges are expected.

